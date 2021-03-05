OBITUARY: Tributes paid to Vincent Long, Redmondstown, Clonmel

Vincent Long aged 82 years of Redmondstown, Clonmel passed away peacefully on the 3rd of December 2020.

He was surrounded by his loved ones at the time of his passing.



A native of Portlaw, Waterford, Vincent lived in Redmondstown in the parish of Powerstown, Clonmel for the past 47 years.

Vincent was born in Portlaw to his parents Pauline and Maurice and grew up there with his siblings Richard (Sylvie), Myra, Maurice and Helen.

Vincent’s younger brother Michael sadly died at the age of two years.

Being an avid GAA supporter and keen sportsman, Vincent showed his prowess as a hurler from a young age and was one of the key players leading Portlaw to victory in the 1962 Waterford Hurling Championship.

He then went on to play at county level for the Waterford Minor and Intermediate hurling teams.

In his later years Vincent delighted in gifting his grandchildren with hurls and took great pride in seeing them play, even if it was for Tipperary or Wexford teams instead of his beloved county Waterford.

Vincent, known as Vincey in his hometown, began his working life in Portlaw Tannery, as many in Portlaw did.

He eventually joined many of his peers in emigrating to London during the 1960s. Vincent often regaled family and friends with stories of his time in London during the swinging sixties.

His employment there included working on the London Underground and for Securicor.

This gave him a great knowledge of London and even in his later years he delighted in giving directions to anywhere in London which became a well-known joke in the family.

Vincent met his wife Catherine (Kathleen) at the Piltown Fête in county Kilkenny.

On that very night he told Kathleen he would marry her and indeed they did, marrying in London some years later on St Patrick’s Day surrounded by their family and friends.

Vincent and Kathleen would have been married 54 years this coming St Patrick’s Day.

They returned to Ireland in the early 1970s with their two eldest children, eventually settling in Redmondstown, Clonmel and raising by then; their family of four children.

Vincent worked in Miloko, outside Carrick-on-Suir for some time and remained good friends with many of his colleagues from there.

He eventually went on to work for Merck Sharp and Dohme for over 28 years until his retirement in 2003. Vincent was well liked and respected amongst his colleagues young and old.

Known to be reliable and a man of his word, he was a keen advocate for workers’ rights and held the role of union representative for many years.

Throughout his life Vincent had a strong interest in history and culture. Together with Kathleen they took their children all over Ireland visiting places of historic and cultural interest.

They then branched out into foreign travel and were delighted when their children gifted them with a tour of Europe for their 30th wedding anniversary.

They visited such places as Rome, Pompeii, Capri and Switzerland and in later holidays travelled to Morocco, Egypt, Spain, Italy, Portugal and the Canary Islands.

Being a charismatic character, Vincent was well-known for his love of talking to people of all backgrounds and his quick wit, humour and banter always seemed to draw others to him during his travels.

His family recall one occasion where even the former Prime Minister of Australia enjoyed some time in Vincent’s company!

Vincent was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, father-in-law, uncle and neighbour, and most of all, a friend to many.

The word “gentleman” has been used to describe him in numerous notes to the family since his passing and indeed he was a true gentleman.

He was a confidant, mentor and advisor whose word was always solid.

Vincent adored all his grandchildren and they in turn, adored him, always wanting chats and stories with grandad.

He was a firm believer in education and a good work ethic and encouraged his children and grandchildren to achieve their goals and was very proud of them all.

Vincent was also very proud of his local community in Redmondstown, he had great time for the younger generation and always encouraged them to have a sense of pride in their surroundings.

He could regularly be seen tending to the trees and plants in the area and never one to do things by halves, he commissioned the landmark known by locals as The Redmondstown Stone.

Since his passing many have fondly recalled stories of Vincent’s altruistic nature and how he served his community up until the last.

During his retirement years Vincent always had a DIY project on the go and spent many an hour in Clonmel chatting to the various workers in Bob Fitzgerald’s Hardware, Chadwick’s, Woodie’s and Pollards to name a few.

The amount of people to offer condolences on Vincent’s passing was testament to his character and the sense of loss felt by all who knew him.

The family were sincerely touched by those who turned out to do a socially distanced guard of honour in Redmondstown which included a rousing rendition of Slievenamon at Vincent’s removal.

We will never forget your support.

With the family being mindful of restrictions, Vincent received a great send off which he would have been proud of.

The Déise flags flew high throughout his native village of Portlaw and a guard of honour was carried out by the Portlaw GAA club.

His coffin was adorned with the Waterford flag and jersey signed by all the team and kindly donated by TQS Systems.

The service was conducted by Fr Richard O’Halloran of Portlaw and Ballyduff Parish.

Vincent’s first cousin Mr Gerry Walsh did him proud at the service with a beautiful version of Amazing Grace and sang Lovely Deise at the graveside.

Kathleen and the Long family wish to acknowledge the support given by all. We would like to thank all the healthcare staff who cared for Vincent in his final days and the staff of O’Gorman’s chemist in Clonmel.

Funeral Director Mr Michael Kinsella and Sons, Fr Peter Ahearne of Powerstown and Lisronagh Parish for his prayers and words of comfort prior to and after Vincent’s passing and Fr Richard O’Halloran of Portlaw and Ballyduff.

All the neighbours in Redmondstown who offered great support to the family. Vincent’s former work colleagues from Merck, Sharpe and Dohme, your kind words will never be forgotten.

Portlaw GAA club and Waterford hurling team, travelling to his final place of rest knowing that Vincent had the Waterford jersey close to his heart was comforting, no words can describe.

Sincere thanks also to all extended family members friends and colleagues near and far, the family are deeply touched by your kind words of comfort and support.

Vincent is survived by his wife Kathleen, brother Maurice, children, Irene, Vera, Rita and Ian, sons-in-law Paul and Kieran and eight grandchildren, nieces nephews and cousins and is sadly missed and fondly remembered by them and all his extended family, friends, neighbours and former work colleagues.

Déise Abú!