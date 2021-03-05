EDITORIAL: Recognising the success of Tipp's women ahead of International Women's Day

This week we are celebrating Tipperary women who are at the forefront of their fields and those who have achieved outstanding success.

The interviews and articles that feature from pages 28 to 32 of a special edition of The Nationalist this week mark the feats of women right across the Premier County ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8.

Below is just a sample of what to expect:

We hear from Cliona Maher in her role as artistic director of Clonmel Junction Arts Festival and how she started out 30 years ago as an actress.

Valerie Connolly, the Tipperary Sports Partnership sports co-ordinator, talks about growing up in Fethard and how she is fortunate to be working in the sports sector in a job that she really enjoys.

Tudor Artisan Hub founder and owner Linda Fahy works tirelessly to promote the arts and artists in the Carrick-on-Suir area while Tipperary Fire Service’s assistant chief fire officer, Carol Kennedy, is certainly blazing a trail for women in her very male dominated career.

Revealing interviews with two trophy-laden Tipperary stars shows the importance sport has played in making them well-rounded women.

Former Tipperary senior ladies football captain Samantha Lambert recently announced her retirement from the inter-county game, whilst dual player Róisín Howard remains a central figure on the field for the county.

Dylan White speaks to both women on their careers.

As a co-founder of Ireland’s first co-operative shop and tearoom, Loughmore’s Mary Fogarty is on a one woman mission to bring new life into small towns and villages that have been hit hardest by rural decline, we hear what she has to say ahead of International Women’s Day while Andrea Keenan, owner of the Footcare Centre, Clonmel and Chairperson of South Tipperary Women in Business Network says that it is very important highlight the achievements of local women, past and present.