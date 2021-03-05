Billy O'Riordan: Flood watching the new pastime for many of us in recent days...

Flood watching was the new pastime for many of us in recent days.

As the winds picked up and the rains began to beat down on Clonmel – we knew what was coming.

It began with a few days of heavy rain, broken by a day or two of sunshine only for the rains to return with a vengeance.

The powerful mountain streams flowed into the already teeming River Suir creating a deadly combination, which inevitably resulted in floods covering the surrounding countryside.

After the heavy rain and wind had passed, we ventured outside to gaze upon the overwhelming force of nature – which had pummelled and defeated our countryside river banks.

In town, our sturdy flood defences held their ground against the relentless onslaught of water.

In olden times, the Queen of the land in times of upheaval would call out for a “champion” to help “save the day”.

So, out of the mist appeared our champion in the form of Cllr Richie Molloy.

Richie reassured the people of the town, as well as the nation – that Clonmel’s river defences were holding firm.

Richie addressed the camera, with what appeared to be a tsunami of river water whizzing by his left shoulder.

He stayed true to the task at hand and Richie didn’t let himself or Clonmel down.

Well done, Richie.

The weather is a lot warmer these last few days and I’m extremely worried that I may be walking around with a woollen jumper, in July – the way things are going. You see, during lockdown number, whatever, at the end of last summer, I packed up a bag of summer clothes for the local charity shop.

Jump forward to, a warm February 2021, and what am I supposed to wear – with a ban on clothes shopping currently active. I can buy as much underwear, socks, scarves, or winter gloves as I can wear, but a summer shirt or light trousers no!

Folks, it’s not a good look, walking around in underwear, a pair of socks and thick winter gloves. Seriously!

If I were to blindfold myself and stand under the Main Guard and then toss a stick in any direction – I’d more than likely hit a guitar player.

This would not be the case with a specialist musical instrument like the uilleann pipes.

Yet, there is a young proponent of this traditional instrument named Jonah Ahearne, who is a keen player of this most Irish of musical instruments.

Jonah is dedicated, passionate and keen to continue with playing his instrument of choice; however, there is a difficulty.

Jonah needs to acquire an instrument of his own to continue with his passion and they happen to be prohibitively expensive. I would like to make an appeal on behalf of Jonah for help with a GoFundMe page set up on Jonah’s behalf.

The page is called: “Jonah’s uilleann pipes fund” and every contribution will be greatly appreciated. Jonah will explain the situation a lot better than, yours truly:

“My name is Jonah, I am 13-years-old, I have been playing the pipes for nearly 3 years, I love playing them and I really don’t want to stop, I’m fundraising to see if I can get my own pipes as they are really expensive a half set costs €4,750 and a full set cost €10,750, all donations will be greatly appreciated and I would like to thank every one of you in advance for reading my story, Jonah.”

A fine young man is Jonah.

At the time of writing, the river waters have receded, and all seemed like a dream- even Richie’s appearance on RTÉ.

The sun has peaked its head out and the first sound of summer can now be heard on the estate – lawnmowers.

Soon it will be a trip to the garden centre for bags of eco-friendly moss peat – don’t get me started and a new rose for the flower bed.

Beds, well and truly battered by the winter storms. The birds are pairing up and nest building has begun in earnest in the back gardens of south Tipp.

Hope is on the horizon as new life emerges after a long dark winter.

Now, if only I could buy that light trousers, all would be right with the world.

Until next time.