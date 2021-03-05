Take a look back! Sex abuse victim's hell as court hears of appalling acts

Appalling acts of sexual abuse were perpetrated on four boys attending St Joseph’s Ferryhouse by a Rosminian brother, Clonmel Circuit Court was told.

That was the story making the front pages of The Nationalist on March 6, 1999.

Alan McNeill, a native of Galway, told Clonmel Circuit Court he cut off his penis and applied literally hundreds of incisions on his body with a razor blade because of what he suffered at the hands of a former religious brother at Ferryhouse over 20 years ago, at the time of the news report.

After a nine year sentence was imposed on Sean Barry of Hillview, Waterford, the last three years of it suspended, Alan McNeill said he was glad it was all over.

Meanwhile, gardaí in south Tipperary issued a warning that a group of “con men” were in operation in the area.

The group were said to approach with the offer of doing external work and drainage repairs on their homes, particularly elderly people.

The workmanship was described as “half done”.