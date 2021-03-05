Covid-19 vaccines secured for Tipperary health centre with 204 patients over the age of 70

Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn has confirmed that Cappawhite Health Centre, which was having difficulty with procuring vaccinations, will receive the required vaccines for its patients over the age of 85.

Senator Garret Ahearn said: “I was informed that Cappawhite Healthcare Centre had not received any vaccines, which was extremely worrying for all of the patients and the GP’s. This centre has 204 patients over the age of 70, of which 34 are over the age of 85 and none of whom have received any vaccinations.”

“There are areas all over the country where every member of the community over the age of 85 has been vaccinated and are beginning vaccinations on those over 70, so it is extremely worrying that this facility has not received any vaccinations at all. We cannot have instances like this where areas such as Cappawhite haven’t received their vaccinations as this then has a knock-on effect as to when the over 70s will receive their vaccination too.”

Senator Ahearn, pictured above, added: “I contacted Stephen Donnelly to ask him to intervene on the matter to ensure Cappawhite Healthcare Centre would receive their vaccines as a matter of urgency and priority. Minister Donnelly quickly intervened and made assurances that the vaccines would be received by Cappawhite Medical Centre on Tuesday, March 9.

“I am so pleased that this has been resolved. This is a tumultuous time for people in this age group, they finally see some light at the end of a very long tunnel. Many people in this age bracket have been cocooning due to the risks associated and we need to ensure that the vaccine rollout is completed as quickly as possible to provide them with some much-needed relief,” Senator Ahearn added.