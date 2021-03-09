The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a product recall for batches of two popular yoghurt products due to the possible presence of metal pieces.

The alert was issued on Sunday by the FSAI and applies specifically to one isolated batch each of Danone's Activia Vanilla and Danone Light and Free Peach Passion Fruit Greek Style Yogurt which are sold in supermarkets and shops across Ireland.

No pieces of metal have yet been found but an alert has been issued as a precaution.

Recalled products:

- ACTIVIA VANILLA 0%FAT – No Added Sugar Yogurt 4x120g Use By Date : 02/04, only,

- LIGHT AND FREE PEACH PASSION FRUIT Greek Style Yogurt– 4x115G Use By Date : 31.03.21,

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland said: "Due to the possible presence of metal pieces, Danone is recalling one isolated batch each of its

ACTIVIA VANILLA 0%FAT – No Added Sugar Yogurt 4x120g Use By Date : 02/04, only, and LIGHT AND FREE PEACH PASSION FRUIT Greek Style Yogurt– 4x115G Use By Date : 31.03.21, only."

Manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, caterers & retailers have been asked to remove from sale any of the affected batches, while consumers are advised not to eat any of the affected batches.

Danone has said: "We are recalling these isolated batches as a precaution because there is a risk that some packs may contain pieces of metal.

"We are sorry that this has happened. Nothing is more important to us than the quality and safety of our products. This incident is linked to an ingredient in these products from a third-party supplier.

"We regret that these products do not meet our usual high standards, and we have taken immediate action to ensure that our supplier maintains full compliance with our strict quality and food standards.

"Following an investigation, we are confident no other batches of this product or any other Light & Free Peach Passion Fruit and Activia Vanilla 0% Fat No Added Sugar are impacted.

"Consumers with any of these yogurts should not eat them and instead return them to where they bought them for a refund with or without a receipt. Consumers can contact us on:

Light and Free 1800 949992

Activia 1800 949992

- LIGHT AND FREE PEACH PASSION FRUIT Greek Style Yogurt– 4x115G Use By Date : 31.03.21,