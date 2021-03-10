'This is what you will be greeted by,' shocking bout of illegal dumping in Tipp village

A shocking bout of illegal dumping has hit Fethard.

Cllr Mark Fitzgerald, who highlighted the picture above on social media, said: "If you usually go for a stroll along Jesuit’s walk in Fethard, then this unfortunately is what you will be greeted by this morning thanks to some disgusting individual(s).

"f you seen who done this please report it to Tipp County Council or the local guards immediately so these person(s) get the punishment they deserve for such a nasty act in our beautiful area.

"I have contacted the litter warden in relation to this matter."