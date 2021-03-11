Cahir Credit Union - over 50 years serving the local community and here to stay!

Credit Unions have stood at the heart of Irish communities for generations.

In Cahir we continue to support our members by keeping the Cahir and Ardfinnan branch open even in these challenging times.

The Cahir office now opens through lunch Tuesday to Friday and also opens 9.30am to 1pm on Saturday’s. Our Ardfinnan branch is open every Saturday 9.30am to 1pm.

We would like to thank our members for their patience and compliance.

Did you know that Credit Unions won the Best Customer Experience Award for the sixth year in a row!

Credit Unions were deemed the overall winners with the highest scores across the six pillars of Customer Experience - Personalisation, Integrity, Expectations, Time & Effort, Empathy and Resolution.

We feel that it is important to maintain our personal face-to-face service, we have no plans to move and we want to continue to look after all our members' financial needs young and old.

We have a lot to offer so if you are not already a member join Cahir Credit Union today!

For member’s that prefer the on-line route we have a bespoke on-line banking system that is FREE OF CHARGE.

You can transfer funds from/to your credit union account, pay bills, save or apply for loans online.

You can also avail of e-statements if you need them.

If you need to redirect any payments, you can have your pension, wages or children’s paid into your Credit Union as all our members have their own BIC & IBAN.

If you would like to register for your free online account today visit www.cahircu.ie and go to ‘Register’ to receive your PIN. It is a good way to access your credit union account anywhere on the go!

You can download our ‘Cahir Credit Union app for your smartphone/tablet/device today (available on Android and Apple).

How to Apply for a Loan with Cahir Credit Union

If you want to see how affordable our LOAN REPAYMENTS are why don’t you use our handy online loan calculator on www.cahircreditunion.ie to get an instant quote!

You can also use our new On-line loan application to apply and upload your documents.

Once approved you have 3 months to draw down the loan, once your circumstances have not changed. You might have a home improvement project in mind for the coming Summer!

To apply on-line log onto www.cahircreditunion.ie Apply for a Loan

Follow the easy steps that will bring you through the process

You can also email info@cahircu.ie with any loan enquiry

Or if you would prefer you can ring us on 052 74 41843 and make an appointment with any of our experienced loans officers

We insure qualifying loans on behalf of members terms and conditions apply.

Special Home Improvement Rate

If you have a bigger Home Improvement project in mind that will cost €20,000 or more, we now have a very competitive reduced loan rate available! Get your application and pre-approval done so you will be ready to start the work!

Make a loan enquiry now! We are lending and open for business!