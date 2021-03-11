Readers' reaction: Here's what you had to say on our social media platforms this week...

VIEWS ON OUR SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS

Irish reaction to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey

Kathleen O’Gorman on Facebook: Harry clearly loves his wife and had to make the decision to leave to protect his wife and child. He has great respect for his grandmother, but seems to have got no support from his dad. He supported his wife and saw her struggles, and things might have been so different if his mother got the same support that Harry is giving Megan. His mother would be so proud of him.

Linda Andrews on Facebook: Harry clearly knows what love is from a young age. His mam clearly loved him. He spoke very highly of his grandmother, yet another woman who shows him love and companionship.

Brendan O’Caitalain on Facebook: Brilliant interview which showed a loving couple. Harry stated “he didn’t want history to repeat itself” and we all know what that means. He made the right decision after the racist comments about his unborn child.



Susan Mann on Facebook: Fair play to Harry for standing up for his wife and child. It showed a lot of strength and integrity on his part. You can have everything in the world, but at the end of the day peace of mind is what matters the most. I hope they have a wonderful life together.

Celine Power on Facebook: They contradict themselves a lot. It’s a different world. Best of luck to them. A $100 million deal with Netflix is nice.

Tina Geraghty on Facebook: It’s wonderful to hear someone talk sense. It's clear they have both suffered so much just like Diana. Why would they lie? Harry is a beautiful soul, just like his dear mother. I admire him so much for standing up for his wife and child. Diana would be so proud of him. He's a wonderful husband and father. God bless them both and all they’ve been through.

Michelle Callanan on Facebook: Megan is at odds with her entire family and now has done the same with Harry’s family. What bugged her was being a sideshow to the Royal family.

Ireland making progress in fight against Covid-19, a briefing by the National Public Health Emergency Team has heard

Mark Connolly on Facebook: At this stage should there not be more talk about opening society at least to reasonable levels, especially now that the vulnerable are getting vaccinated? People seem to have lost sight of the damage being done behind the scenes. It’s not just black and white.

Maria Molloy on Facebook: The vaccine rollout is failing. The Government has to pull out all the stops to get us out of this jail. People need to travel, work and see families. The Government has to buy more vaccines, rather than depend on crumbs from the EU.

Karen Snow on Facebook: It has been too slow getting vaccines for family carers, who need them as a matter of urgency.

Sinead Ní Hargain on Facebook: Pity about the selfish people who were street partying and protesting. We will never be out of this if people don’t cop on!

Jacqueline Farrelly on Facebook: Lockdown is destroying the country and ruining lives. We can’t even get a haircut. Mental health is suffering.