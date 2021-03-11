Act of vandalism carried out at Tipperary GAA pitch but intermediate game was going ahead

West Tipperary was celebrating this week after the ambitious £2.8 million Excel Centre in Tipp Town was given the green light by the Government.

That was the story making the front page of The Nationalist on March 14, 1998.

The announcement that the long-awaited second phase of £650,000 Government funding was to be made available by the Department of Arts, Culture and the Gaeltacht was widely welcomed in the town in particular, and throughout the Premier County.

This positive twist brought to an end a long-running saga that began six years previously when a local committee purchased the former cinema building in Market Street for £50,000, with the assistance of an interest-free Credit Union loan.

Meanwhile, the town of Carrick-on-Suir was shocked by an act of vandalism carried out on St Molleran’s GAA pitch in Carrickbeg.

The playing surface of the club’s pitch was destroyed when a car was driven around it but club officers said they were determined not to allow the act of vandalism prevent an intermediate hurling tournament going ahead that coming weekend.