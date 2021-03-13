Story of the 'Hiker' landmark in Tipp village and the community behind it

The Rhododendron Walking Festival Committee wanted to create a landmark for their festival and for the Galty Vee Valley area.

The festival is organised by a multi-community committee, comprising of members from the villages at foothills of the Knockmealdown and Galtee Mountains, in conjunction with Siul Eile.

The committee applied to Tipperary County Council and were successful in obtaining funding through the Community Enhancement Programme, Tidy Towns and the Environmental Action Fund.

A meeting was held and it was decided to commission Will Fogarty, Fear Na Coillte, to sculpt a life-size wooden “Hiker” to be situated at a prominent place on the outskirts of Clogheen.

The first point of contact was with our local county councillor Marie Murphy to ascertain if our plan would be possible.

We then liaised with James Swords, a Tipperary County Council engineer and permission was obtained to locate the “Hiker” at Parsons Green, Clogheen, a prime location.

The timber, a fine piece of oak, was very kindly sourced through Conor Hennessy of Coillte.

Noel Moloney headed off - in the company of the Chairperson (Maggie Moloney) - to bring the piece of oak to its new home.

Will Fogarty then arrived in Clogheen and required a model to base the “Hiker” on, and who better to model, but our very own Siul Eile walking guru, Liam Fleming.

The photos were taken, the plans were made, and a date was set for Will to commence work at the site. Work commenced on site in October, 2019.

The next step was to landscape the area.

Within the committee, we are very lucky to have very talented and artistic people, and the person we called upon to provide guidance and vision for the landscaping was Anne O’Brien.

The site was surveyed once more, the plan was made, and the work commenced to exhibit the “Hiker” the best we could.

Large rocks were sourced and delivered to site by Danny Fitzgerald, topsoil from Christopher Ryan (council yard) with the assistance of the council workers.

The plants were carefully chosen and purchased from Kilcoran Garden Centre and Dundrum Garden Centre, bags of pebbles purchased from Pollards, Clonmel and small rocks/slabs very kindly donated by John Fehilly and Johnny O’Brien.

It was all hands-on deck, all committee members were involved in this adventure from inception to completion.

We are very proud of the completed work at Parsons Green and this could not have been completed without the help and support of the following: The Rhododendron Walking Festival Committee members, Cllr Marie Murphy, Tipperary County Council, Siul Eile, the local county council workers, Conor Hennessy, Noel Moloney, Ken O’Brien, John Fehilly, Johnny O’Brien, Danny Fitzgerald, Eddie O’Brien, Martin Keating, Johnny Mulcahy, Bernard Lonergan, Tom Feeney and the “Hiker’s” nearest neighbours the McCraiths and the Condons.

The piece of oak was transformed into a wonderful work of art, which will be synonymous with the Rhododendron Walking Festival and the Galty Vee Valley area for years to come.