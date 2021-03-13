Know anyone who deserves it? Nominations sought for Cashel Person of the Year

Cashel Lions Club are seeking nominations for Cashel Person of the Year 2020. The winner will be the person who, in the eyes of the adjudicators, has contributed significantly to the life of the town and district during 2020.

The contribution can be in any area of human activity, social, political, spiritual, artistic, sporting, etc.

Nominations should be sent to Cashel Lions Club secretary, DJ Horan, denis.horan@hotmail.com, by Friday, March 19.

The award has been made since 1987 and last year’s person of the year was Mary Roche.