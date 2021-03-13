'The school is at its capacity,' funding announced for Cashel Community School

Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn has confirmed that Cashel Community School has been approved funding under the Emergency Works Scheme for roof works from the Department of Education.

Senator Ahearn said: “This is a timely announcement as emergency construction will continue under Level 5 restrictions.

“The works can then be completed in time for the coming school year in September, 2021.

“Cashel Community School was also extremely successful last year in securing funding from the Department of Education for major works in extending the building.”

“The school is at its capacity in terms of students and the size of the building, so it is an exciting time going forward for the school, the students and particularly the teachers and staff.

“I would like to congratulate school principal John Gallagher and the Board of Management.

“I will work closely with the school going forward to ensure that they are successful with a number of other applications that they have submitted,” Senator Ahearn added.

Cllr Declan Burgess said: “The funding allocated to my former secondary school will go to great use.

“Together with Senator Ahearn we will continue to engage in ensuring vital funding continues into Tipperary’s education sector.”

“I would like to pay tribute to the great work the staff and management do in Cashel community school,” Cllr Burgess added.