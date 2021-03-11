Six arrested in relation to violent disorder incident in Clonmel 

Gardaí arrested six males this morning (Thursday) in relation to a violent disorder incident in Clonmel last Friday.

The incident happened on the Waterford Road in Clonmel at 11am on March 5.

This morning Gardaí from Clonmel Garda Station, assisted by gardaí from across the Tipperary Division and the Garda Armed Support Unit, conducted a number of searches in the Clonmel area.

Six persons, aged from mid-teens to their 40s, have been arrested in relation to the alleged incident and are currently detained at various Garda stations across county Tipperary under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.