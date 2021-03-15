Punter in Tipperary left in shock after Euromillions draw nets them huge sum of money

A punter in Tipperary was left in shock on Friday night when four lucky numbers saw them collect a whopping five-figure amount on the EuroMillions.

The anonymous customer had placed the winning bet via their online BoyleSports account in advance of Friday evening’s EuroMillions main draw, on the four numbers 4, 6, 9 and 11.

The winning wager cost just €0.35 cent and when all four numbers rolled out of the machine, they smashed mammoth odds of 33,000/1.

The stunning run of luck meant the lucky Tipperary punter started their weekend richer to the tune of a mega €11,550.35.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Congratulations to our customer in Tipperary who was aiming at high odds, but was rewarded handsomely for their ambition. They have kicked off their weekend with a €11,550 bonus and we wish them the best of luck with their winnings.”