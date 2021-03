Covid-19 vaccine AstraZeneca 'temporarily deferred' due to reports of blood clotting

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn issued a statement Sunday morning regarding the Covid-19 vaccine, AstraZeneca

It reads: "Following new information received from the Norwegian Medicines Agency on Saturday evening, March 13, and following discussions with the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA), the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) has recommended that the administration of Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca be temporarily deferred from this morning, Sunday 14th March."

The statement from Dr Glynn continues: "This recommendation has been made following a report from the Norwegian Medicines Agency of four new reports of serious blood clotting events in adults after vaccination with Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca.

"It has not been concluded that there is any link between the Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca and these cases. However, acting on the precautionary principal, and pending receipt of further information, the NIAC has recommended the temporary deferral of the Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca vaccination programme in Ireland."