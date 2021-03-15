PICTURE: Tipperary gardaí catch driver doing nearly 200km/h on the motorway

Thurles Roads Policing Unit were on patrol on the M7 motorway at Nenagh recently.

Gardaí said: "Speed limits are not a target. The public are always reminded to drive within the speed limit.

"This driver (pictured above) felt it was OK to drive at 184 km/hr on a wet motorway in torrential rain. Their actions put law abiding motorists in grave danger. They also earned them a court date for dangerous driving."