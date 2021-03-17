EDITORIAL: You might wonder what is there to be happy about this St Patrick's Day?

This isn’t exactly a St Patrick’s Day like any other. There’ll be no large crowds gathering on the streets around Tipperary for the national holiday for the second year in a row.

The green ice-cream cones and candy floss will be eaten in isolation. We’ll see no fire trucks and hear no sirens as they would have paraded down our main streets.

There’ll be no floats with the usual characters from the community making everyone smile and laugh. We won’t be able to meet with friends and family for a drink or a chat. But, we’ve been here before. We’re used to it at this stage.

Right now, you might have started to wonder what is there to be happy about this St Patrick’s Day?

Well, next year. There’s always next year.

And even at that, look at how communities have responded in 2021. There’s still plenty of colour on the streets, shop fronts are decorated up and down the Premier County. People, communities are still celebrating the holiday, just a little differently.

You get the feeling that everything is going to feel better once we come out of this lockdown.

All of the events and things that we had taken for granted for so long, will have a new shine on them. Next year’s St Patrick’s Day is going to a mighty party with bigger than ever parades.

We’ll be bursting to get into town and take a look at the vintage tractors.

People will have a newfound appreciation for St Patrick’s Day and pretty much everything else and all other public holidays.

We’d give anything at this stage to be stuck in a large crowd, freezing cold, waiting for the parade to begin. Alas, it wasn’t to be this year. But we still have a lot to be happy about, a lot to be thankful for.

So, truly, happy St Patrick’s Day, there is much to look forward to again, at last.

And there’s much to be proud of too in terms of how we have responded to this pandemic.