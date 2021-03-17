Where are they now? Davitt Street kids on St Patrick's Day in 1957 in Tipperary Town

ST PATRICK’S DAY, 1957

Davitt Street kids - where are they now?

This classic black and white photograph is a perfect example of many others that will feature in the forthcoming 5th edition of Tipperary People - books due for print later in the year, and is sure to become as popular and treasured as its predecessors.

Compiled by a group of volunteers, the book will as usual showcase histories of families living in Tipperary Town and its environs, and is an ideal opportunity for families and individuals to document their history and favourite memories - not alone for present generations but for many generations to come.

During the past year of lockdown we have been inundated with requests for the publication of another follow-on edition, and as we always point out it is a community effort and we depend on the community to come up with their photographs (many of which lie around the house in drawers, attics and favourite albums).

It is also of utmost importance that those interested include as much information as possible in the captions.

Davitt Street Kids

The photo (above) features a group of Davitt Street kids, all gathered in Kennedy’s Studio on St Patrick’s Day, 1957. Nine of the children come from the household of Winifred (Winnie) Lyons, with a close pal brought along for good measure!

And if taken in colour would most certainly (between badges, ribbons and clothes worn) show much of the “40 Shades Of Green” as sung by Johnny Cash.

To keep such large numbers in line and looking at the camera without fidgeting was always a major achievement for the wonderful photographer, Maura Kennedy. Instilled with a strong work ethic, all ten children went on to lead productive lives.

Front row, left to right we see Dolores Lyons, with the youngest of the family, Jennifer sitting on her lap. In her early teenage years, Dolores started her working life at The Convent Laundry, Tipperary.

While still in her teens, she emigrated to England and worked as a shop assistant prior to marriage. She went on to have two children, but sadly, at the young age of 42, she passed away, having suffered from cancer for a number of years.

Jennifer is well known in Tipperary having spent her entire life in her native town. Following her Leaving Cert at St Ailbe’s School, she worked at Frewens Solicitors, later to become Kennedy’s Solicitors Firm.

On marrying, she went on to have three children and later worked at The Canon Hayes Recreation Centre, the last number of years as its manager.

Jennifer retired last year and is now a proud grandmother of seven.

Next on the front row is cousin, Breda Fraher, also well-known around town. On finishing school, Breda travelled to London to join her parents and worked firstly at a branch of Clark’s Shoe Stores and then onto one of Sainsbury’s Stores, working her way up to chief cashier.

On a return home on holiday, she met her husband to be in Roche’s Pub, went on to have two children and is now a proud grandmother of three.

The little chap next on the front row is Thady Lyons, who as a young teenager worked at the local 7 Up Factory. He then moved to London where he worked for a time with the London Council and later as a barman. Sadly, Thady also suffered from cancer.

Thankfully, he agreed to return to his hometown where he spent his last months. He passed away at the age of 51.

Next is Terry Fraher, who on finishing school also joined his parents in London. As a youngster, Terry’s first job was at a supermarket and later in men’s retail. He is now retired and lives in Bromley, England. On the second row is Eileen Lyons and her brother, Michael.

Eileen was a great sports enthusiast, especially in the game of camogie. After school each day, like most of her siblings, she too took up a little job, which was walking two dogs for business couple, Julie and Jim Lennon. She later worked at McMahon’s Sheepskin Coat Factory on Church Street up to its closure. Eileen returned to Lennon’s to work in their pub, where she stayed up to the time of her marriage in the 1970s, and moved to Cahir. She has three children and is grandmother of three boys.

Michael has also worked and stayed in his hometown. His first job was at Walsh’s Skin Factory situated in Emmet Street and later worked mostly in construction. He also married locally and is father of three children and grandfather of five.

On the back row, left to right is Veronica Lyons who went to London to find work. Her first job was in a supermarket and later spent most of her working life up to retirement in administration at one of the John Lewis Department Stores. Veronica, who married in London, is mother of three children, grandmother of three, and now lives in retirement with her husband in the Isle of Wight.

Next to Veronica is her first cousin, Mary Fraher who also travelled to London to join her parents. She spent her entire working life at The Modern Book Company in Praed Street, London.

She married there and although now widowed, Mary enjoys an active life in retirement and lives close to her brother, Terry in Bromley.

The last little girl in our photo is best pal, Margaret Burns who lived closeby. Similar to Eileen, Margaret spent some time working at McMahon’s Sheepskin Factory. She too married locally and now lives close to Tipperary Town.

We featured much of Margaret’s family history in our 2016 book, and as already mentioned look forward to including many others in our 2021 edition.

