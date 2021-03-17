Here's how to watch Cahir's virtual St Patrick's Day parade...all you need to know!

As St Patrick’s Day parades all around the country have been cancelled once again this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation, Cahir Tidy Towns decided to run a shop window competition.

The aim was to encourage a bit of the usual St Patrick’s Day decoration, colour and cheer around town and they invited all businesses - open or closed with a shop window - to take part and decorate their shop windows for our national saint day.

The response so far has been very encouraging with more beautifully decorated shop windows cropping up as each day passes.

The group is delighted with this result as the town is already looking very festive and has already lifted the spirits of many that are out walking!

Winners must be picked, and they will be announced on St Patrick’s Day! Good luck to all!

Virtual Parade - Don’t forget our virtual Cahir St Patrick’s Day parade goes live on Wednesday, March 17 at 12 noon too so be sure not to miss it.

And please tell your friends at home and away. So sit back and see Cahir in all its glory and celebrate in the comfort of your own home. Watch the Virtual St Patrick’s Day Parade Cahir, Tipperary on:

www.premvideo.com/st-patricks-day-virtual-paradecahirco-tipperary/