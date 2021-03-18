COLUMN: If stopped our excuse for travel isn't exactly strong enough for an essential journey

It’s 8.30pm on a Tuesday evening. The weather has taken a turn, it’s cold, wet and miserable.

We decide we’ll load up the child into his car seat; he’s not long after his homemade savoury pots (two portions of puréed stewed beef and potato) and a fruit pot (a portion of mango mixed with apple).

He has also drunk a few ounces of milk.

We know he’ll sleep, or at least he should sleep, the reality is that he could do anything. We strap him into the car seat on the kitchen table. We’re both asking, “Are we mad doing this?”

The candles are blown out, the stove is stacked with coal and timber and banked for when we get back.

The front door opens and we brave the elements during the 20 yards to the car with a blanket briefly thrown over the big fella.

This is happening. It’s on.

If we get stopped at a checkpoint, our excuse for travel isn’t exactly strong enough for an essential journey. The craziness of the situation we’re in with this Level 5 lockdown, is our journey would probably warrant a fine from the gardaí.

And that’s proper order, that’s fair enough, the public health guidelines are there for a reason. We shouldn’t be doing this, we shouldn’t be in the car, going where we’re going.

But the cabin fever had gotten very real, we just needed a new horizon. We were a year married last Friday and three lockdowns during a first year of marriage would send you running for the solicitors.

Just kidding.

For luck, the young fella went asleep not long after we left home. That can go one of two ways, he fell asleep too early into the journey and will wake mid-way through and blow-up, or sleep the whole journey and we sit there in the peace and quiet of it all.

You can never know for sure. We begin to talk about what excuse we’ll give the gardaí if we’re stopped.

There’s unanimous support to say we’re going into town to get milk formula for the child.

We reckon we’ll be safe with that one. Masks are in the car, but only one of us will be going in when we get to our destination.

There’s discussions and debate about what we’ll do when we arrive. Are we making the right decision? It’s a cold, wet night, we should have stayed at home by the fire.

We eventually get there, the young lad still asleep, this is too good to be true...

I run in and pick up a Snickers ice-cream for myself and a Mars ice-cream for the wife. I open the wrappers outside the car for fear of waking the lad in the back.

We get back driving again, as we eat our little treats. We find ourselves on roads that we’ve never been on before, just for the adventure of it.

Driving around with nowhere to go. Once we finish our snacks, we decide to get on a road that’ll take us home.

That’s enough excitement for one night. We’ve made it a weekly tradition now, it’s something to look forward to during the week, much like we used to look forward to the cinema, or eating out.

Never underestimate the resilience of people. We’ll all find our own ways to get through March. To get through this lockdown.

See you on the other side, all going well.