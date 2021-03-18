OPINION: 'Our last trip abroad,' my family of six hiking on Tour du Mont Blanc

In February 2019, little did I know when I began the mammoth task of planning a hiking trip on the Tour du Mont Blanc for our family of six that it would be our last trip abroad.



The Tour du Mont Blanc (TMB), a bucket-list hiking route since the 1760s, goes through the French, Italian and Swiss Alps, passing snow-capped peaks, glaciers, deep river valleys and wildflower-strewn meadows.

The full route measures 170km and is usually trekked in 12 days. In July 2019, we had planned to tackle 90km from Chamonix, France to Courmayeur, Italy on the same Alpine paths used by Roman soldiers over 2,000 years before.

We spent every weekend that winter doing long treks in the Comeragh Mountains wearing-in our boots, so there would be no issues with blisters or sore feet.

We are lucky to live in the perfect town to train for the Alps. The Comeraghs have some world class trekking and a topic I will return to is that Clonmel has the tourist potential to be a trekking base like Queenstown in New Zealand or Chamonix.

The TMB starts in Chamonix, the birthplace of modern mountaineering, which is a great base to start and finish the walk and is only an hour from Geneva.

We left our main bags at a hotel in Chamonix to collect after the walk. It is just a 30 minute taxi back to Chamonix through the Mont Blanc tunnel from Courmayeur in Italy.

There are many local companies offering guides, bag carrying and refuge booking services, but you can expect to pay up to €1,000 per person more for a guided tour.

We were doing it unguided, so we packed lightly as we each had to carry all our own gear for six full days’ walking from hut to hut.

People stay in refuges that are spread out all along the route. We were lucky to always get six bed dorms. The refuges can be Spartan, but they make up for it with amazingly scenic locations.

After a long day walking you would welcome the sight of your refuge for the night. Throughout the early evening tired hikers would arrive to create a buzz of cosmopolitan hospitality.

At 7pm every night we gathered in the communal dining room to share family-style meals and swap stories with fellow travellers.

Part of the mystique of the route is that it takes hikers through three cultures and three cuisines.

The days began with a hearty breakfast. Then a leg-burning walk up a steep trail, only stopping to refuel on jellies and offer encouragement to a chorus of: “I can’t believe you do this for fun!” We’d stop to eat local bread stuffed with local cheese at snowy passes.

We refilled our water bottles from streams and each day, I would point out a different mountain and proclaim it to be Mont Blanc.

We spent our last day walking along a wildflower covered ridge with Mont Blanc our constant companion all day. In Courmayeur, our final destination, the luxury of a hotel room with a soft bed and hot shower was a welcome treat after six long days walking.

