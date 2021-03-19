PICTURE: Wildflower to be planted along the bank of the river in this Tipperary town

The Cahir Tidy Towns Group may not be able to able to have a parade this year but we still we can be part of the shop window competition and sit back and enjoy the virtual Cahir parade that will go live on Wednesday, March 17 at 12 noon.

There has been good interest in the shop window competition and it’s great to see the bunting in some windows giving the town a lift during these difficult days.

On gardening matters, the old duck pen in the Inch Field has been removed and the rubbish and bramble that was left since last year is now gone too.

While the field may look unsightly for a while, we promise that it will be full of insects, bees and bugs for the summer.

It is the intention to plant 3m width of wildflower along the bank of the river inside a fence that will be erected in the coming weeks.

This will make the area safer as the hidden river was dangerous and deceiving. The result is already fantastic and once fully completed and the grass has recovered it will add an extra dimension to the beautiful Inch in time for summer.

If only the weather would clear up we could get on with paths in this area too as well as the new path planned down by the viaduct.

There will be some disruption in these areas of work in the coming months but it will be well worth it as another scenic and historic walk is added to the town.

Once again thanks to Davy Duggan with the Cahir River Search & Rescue vehicle for helping us with another very successful recycling drinks cans collection day last week.

The next collection is on Saturday, April 3 from 10.30am - 11am as usual in the castle car park.

The group are thankful for the support of this project which will earn us a few euros for our Tidy Towns’ projects.

There are some of the geese hatching at the moment so it will be interesting to see how they breed this year. Last year was successful but chicks fell foul to the grey crows and mink.

Hopefully in April we will get back to work in small groups but for now it’s basics like litter and painting concrete mushrooms and fairy doors but staying safe for a while more is paramount.

Last week, the town said a final Farewell to Mags McLaughlin who was always first up to contribute to any raffle or fundraiser and was a great character to meet out or behind the counter where she worked in Morrissey’s Bar.

Another soul gone too soon and we express our sympathy to her family and very many friends and may She Rest in Peace.

Until next week we wish a happy St Patrick’s Day to all and hopefully 2022 will be the best Paddy’s Day yet.