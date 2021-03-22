Irish Water to begin project replacing problematic water mains in Tipperary village

Irish Water, in partnership with Tipperary County Council, is replacing problematic water mains in Ardfinnan, Co Tipperary, to safeguard the local water supply, reduce high levels of leakage and improve water quality.

The works, which are due to get underway on Monday, March 22, involve replacing 1.2km of old water mains with new pipes, removal of lead service pipes and re-alignment of a number of back yard service arrangements at Mount Carmel.

This will result in a more secure and reliable supply for local customers, with significantly fewer bursts and supply disruptions. It will also eliminate leaks in this part of the water network, improve water quality and reduce the amount of clean drinking water lost into the ground.

Gerry O’Donnell, Irish Water’s Regional Delivery Lead, said, “We are pleased to be starting this essential work in Ardfinnan which will bring big improvements to the local water supply for the benefit of the entire community. This is part of Irish Water’s commitment to tackling leakage in Tipperary and around the country as part of the €500 million National Leakage Reduction Programme.”

Works are due to be undertaken in two locations. One section of the water mains rehabilitation is from the eastern end of the village (junction of R665/Barrack Street and R670) to Castleview. These works will tie into the existing river crossing and will not require any works on the Bridge. The second section of works will be located at Mount Carmel and St Anne’s Terrace.

The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply. Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead these will be replaced as part of this improvement work.

The works will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Shareridge Ltd and are expected to be completed within eight weeks.

Residents and businesses in the areas to benefit from the planned improvements have been notified directly and customers can phone Irish Water on 1850 278 278 if they have any questions about the project.

Irish Water regrets any inconvenience these necessary water network improvements may cause. Details of any supply interruptions associated with this project will be updated regularly on the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.

Irish Water is working at this time, with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.