Gardaí are investigating criminal damage caused to cars in Cahir

Gardaí in Cahir are investigating the criminal damage caused to two cars parked the Cranna area of Cahir between 9.30pm on Saturday night, March 20 and 1.30am on Sunday, March 21.

A Cahir Garda Station spokesman said a tail light was broken in one vehicle and a window smashed in the other vehicle.

Gardaí are looking for any person who observed any suspicious vehicles or persons in the Cranna area that night or any person passing by with dashcam footage to contact Cahir Garda Station on 052-7445630.