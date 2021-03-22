Man (20) remains in serious condition in Dublin hospital following Tipperary car accident

A 20-year-old man is being treated in a Dublin hospital for the serious injuries he suffered in a single car collision near Kilfeacle last Thursday.

He was one of four occupants of a car injured in the accident at Knockballynoe on the Tipperary side of Kilfeacle on the N74 Cashel to Tipperary Road around 8.25pm on March 18.

A Tipperary Town Garda Station spokesman said the car was travelling towards Tipperary Town when the collision occurred. He said the seriously injured occupant of the vehicle is currently being treated at Beaumont Hospital. His condition is described as serious but stable.

The three other occupants of the car, who were also male, suffered minor injuries.

The Garda spokesman appealed to anyone travelling on the N74 Cashel to Tipperary Road between 8pm and 8.30pm on Thursday, March 18 who witnessed the accident or the black car involved in the collision or have dashcam footage to contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 51212.