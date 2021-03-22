Classes suspended at Tipperary school and Covid outbreak at direct provision centre

Classes have been suspended at a Tipperary primary school and a number of families have tested positive for Covid-19 at a direct provision centre.

Parents of pupils at Presentation Primary School, Carrick-on-Suir were alerted to the immediate suspension of classes on Monday.

“The board of management has decided to suspend classes with immediate effect until public health does a full risk assessment,” a school statement underlined.

“Please collect your child as soon as you can using the same entry and exit routes. We will be in contact this evening with regards to the rest of the week,” the statement added.

BRIDGEWATER HOUSE OUTBREAK

Two families have tested positive for Covid-19 at Bridgewater House in Carrick-on-Suir, according to local councillor David Dunne.

Cllr Dunne said the "mass testing" of Bridgewater House residents took place in recent days.

He said the conditions at Bridgewater House are “very good”, but that there was always the potential for an outbreak given the number of people that frequent the centre.

“The residents have their own rooms and don’t share dormitories. The rooms are fairly big and you could eat your dinner off the ground there - it’s that clean,” Cllr Dunne said.

“There is a lot of activity with people coming and going all the time, so there would be the potential for an outbreak there. I have seen outbreaks in places where all the measures have been in place - people wearing masks constantly, hand sanitising, social distancing and restrictions in canteens and Covid still got it. If it does get into a place it can run riot,” Cllr Dunne said.

‘COVID WEARY’

Cllr Dunne said the public have, in general, become “Covid weary”.

“We all have gotten lax,” the Sinn Féin councillor said.

“Between St Patrick’s Day, Mother’s Day and Cheltenham there have been parties. We should have had a hard, sharp lockdown,” Cllr Dunne added.

STATEMENT

Bridgewater House, the HSE and the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth declined to specifically comment on the outbreak at the Carrick-on-Suir refuge.

“The Department is guided by the advice of public health officials in each Community Health Organisation area as regards how cases of Covid-19 at centres in their region are to be managed, including decisions on when and where off-site isolation is deemed necessary,” a Department spokesperson said.

“Where off-site isolation is deemed necessary, a resident is moved to the off-site facility and supported while there. The Department will continue to work with the HSE and the Department of Health in the best interests of all residents whilst we remain in the midst of this unprecedented pandemic.

“The health and wellbeing of all residents during the pandemic remains the highest priority for this Department,” the spokesperson continued.

The Department spokesperson said a wide range of measures have been put in place across its accommodation network to address any Covid-19 related issues that arise.

These measures were implemented in collaboration with the HSE and informed by regional public health officials and infection control teams.

The measures, which are kept under regular review by a joint HSE/Department monitoring group include:

The provision for self-isolation facilities in centres and offsite self-isolation at HSE and IPAS isolation facilities

Increased capacity to support physical and social distancing; enhanced cleaning regimes and provision of PPE

Regular communications and information, translated into several languages, on public health advice to residents and centre managers

Provision of a free, confidential and independent support line for residents operated by the Jesuit Refugee Service Cocooning of all medically vulnerable and over 65 residents; and HSE accommodation scheme for healthcare workers.

There were 30 new cases of Covid-19 in Tipperary as of midnight on March 20.