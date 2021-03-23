Tipp club in the process of applying for planning permission to make renovations

Newcastle GAA club and Scoil Mhuire NS are delighted to launch the Caislean Nua 5k home and away virtual walk/run event which will take place over the Easter weekend Friday, April 2 to Monday, April 5.

Due to Covid restrictions all their fundraising and lotto has been postponed.

They are hoping to raise some much needed funds through this virtual 5k. The club is in the process of applying for planning permission to renovate their existing astroturf, which is in great need of upgrade.

This amenity will be used by the school, GAA, and the wider community once completed.

So, whatever your connection is to Newcastle they would gratefully appreciate your support.

More information on the Newcastle GAA social media page.