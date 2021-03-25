Campaign launched on both sides of Irish Sea to overturn conviction of Tipp jockey

Making the front pages of The Nationalist on March 17, 2001 was a story about how a campaign was launched on both sides of the Irish Sea to overturn the conviction of a young Carrick-On-Suir jockey who was sentenced to life imprisonment in England in January of that year for the murder of a former footballer.

23-year-old Christopher McGrath, originally from 57 Sean Treacy Park, Carrick was jailed for life at Teeside Crown Court for the murder of father-of-two Gary Walton.

McGrath planned to appeal against the conviction, and his case was taken up by Gareth Peirce, the solicitor who successfully defended the Birmingham Six and Guildford Four.

Meanwhile, another story on the front page was about an impassioned plea for exam students to be rescued from a “massive power struggle” which had been issued by a parents’ representative of a Tipperary Town school who warned that students were being placed under intolerable pressure as a result of a teachers’ dispute.