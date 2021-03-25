Irish Cancer Society: Daffodil Day fundraiser goes virtual with 5km challenge in Tipperary

A Killenaule woman who lost her dad to cancer last March is organising a virtual fundraising event this Friday to raise much needed funds for the Irish Cancer Society.

Marina Byrne and the Daffodil Day fundraisers have teamed up with Killenaule Moyglass Ladies Soccer Club to organise a virtual 5km walk/ run on Daffodil Day, March 26.

"Anyone who has been involved with Daffodil Day has been affected by cancer in one way or another. I have lost several of my aunts to cancer and had a cancer scare myself. My Dad was diagnosed with cancer about two years ago. He died on March 26 last year. I know first hand how important the night nurses are. They were my saving grace when he was ill,” says Marina.

Members of the public are invited to lace up their shoes and get moving within their own 5k.

Anyone who is taking part then will post a picture on social media and the club will repost them to document everyone taking part.

P.R.O of the ladies soccer club Lauren Dowling said: “We just wanted to help out in any way we could because we knew the Irish Cancer Society had missed out on so many fundraising opportunities over the past year. This 5k event was a perfect way to raise money for a great cause and to get as many people active as possible.”

The team have also roped in a few famous faces including Shane Long, Niall Quinn, Rachael Blackmore and many others to come on board and support the Irish Cancer Society.

Daffodil Day, which is kindly supported by Boots, takes place on Friday, March 26. This year's Daffodil Day is the Irish Cancer Society’s most important Daffodil Day ever.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Irish Cancer Society cannot host its traditional on-street collections and fundraising events, for the second year running.

Daffodil Day annually raises €4million for the charity which is used to support vital services for people affected by the disease.

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted everyone, but it’s been particularly hard for cancer patients and their families. Social distancing requirements mean that many patients are forced to go through treatment alone, when they badly need support.

Throughout the pandemic, the Irish Cancer Society has continued to provide vital services and support, such as their Freephone Support Line: 1800 200 700, remote counselling, Volunteer Driver service and Night Nursing, to anyone affected by cancer, ensuring nobody has to go through cancer alone.

Because of the additional anxieties a cancer diagnosis during Covid brings, cancer patients need your support more than ever before.

Go to cancer.ie/daffodilday to donate, visit the Daffodil Day shop, or get involved by hosting a virtual Daffodil Day event.

How your generosity supported cancer patients and their families in 2020

Throughout the pandemic, the Irish Cancer Society has continued to provide vital services and support to people affected by cancer, to ensure nobody has to go through cancer alone.

Among the services and support networks they offered in 2020 were:



• Introduced a Remote Counselling service, to ensure cancer patients and their families have access to the care they need.

• Developed a Covid & Cancer information hub on our website, with regular updates for people cocooning.

• Provided 7,662 Nights of Night Nursing, to allow patients at end of life to spend their final days surrounded by their loved ones.

• Continued being the voice of the cancer community, to ensure cancer didn’t become ‘the forgotten C’ during Covid-19.

• Our Volunteer Driver service continued throughout lockdowns, ensuring cancer patients could get to their chemotherapy appointments safely.