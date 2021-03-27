OPINION: 'In a brutally tough, dangerous sport Rachael Blackmore triumphed...'

It must have been a cruel joke, from the man above, that St Patrick’s Day was this year bathed in sunshine.

All in all, it was a beautiful day for a parade, but alas, the streets lay empty of majorettes, expectant crowds and fun.

Many youngsters growing up in the town, as a sort of “rite of passage” stood (freezing) in Irishtown, waiting for a parade to begin.

Families would make a day of it, by having a meal before or after the parade along with plenty of ice creams bought from street vendors in a futile effort to dampen down the excitement.

It was of paramount importance for a parent to “see” little Johnny or Mary pass by O’Connell Street on their way to Parnell Street.

Parents, often distracted by the pageantry, noise and hullabaloo of it all – missed seeing little Mary.

Later when asked, by their little angel they would happily lie and with great enthusiasm say: “We all saw you and you were great!”

The little fib is a talent learned early on by young parents and it goes a long way towards maintaining peace and harmony in the household. Unfortunately, for the second year in succession the streets of Clonmel lay silent on St Patrick’s Day.

We must also factor in the economic losses incurred by the local traders of the town because of this cancellation.

Mothers’ Day was yet another example of lost revenues to our local shops, restaurants, hairdressers, and florists.

Many of us are still in possession of unused “Christmas vouchers” which we are unable to spend, because of the post-Christmas lockdown. We might be able to spend them next Christmas at the rate we are going.

During a global pandemic and lockdown, we need someone or something to lift the national and local mood. Out of morning mist rode our new national (local) hero Rachael Blackmore and boy does she deserve the designation “Hero”.

In a brutally tough, dangerous sport Rachael triumphed and in doing so gave everyone in Tipperary and across Ireland a much-needed lift.

In recent weeks, Seán Tobin achieved the same result and without forgetting, the Irish rugby team who defeated the “old enemy” in a thrilling contest.

These achievements have served to give the townspeople a much needed “shot in the arm” during an extraordinarily difficult period in our lives. Lifting the public mood in this manner cannot be credited to the men in suits, who seem to care little about the south of the county – as we’ve witnessed with the recent announcements.

It is often said that there are “two Irelands” and we are beginning to wonder are there “two Tipperarys”? Tipperary needs to be united in its efforts to promote the well being of all its citizens and not manipulated, by the men in suits for personal short term political gains whose actions pit the north of the county against the south.

If the achievements of Rachael Blackmore have taught us anything: it’s that we know who to back next time around.

The first cut of the grass after the winter is murderous. I took enough grass, off the top, to feed every horse which ran in Cheltenham, for about a year.

I always feel a great sense of achievement after giving the lawn its first cut, it is the beginning of a new season with the possibility of summer days ahead. Nature also serves to distract us from the goings on around us.

Hopefully, this time next year the majorettes will once again perish themselves in Irishtown and families will stand around half drenched along O’Connell Street and, by God, the little ones will be given the biggest cheers ever heard around town.

Until next time.