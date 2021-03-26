EDITORIAL: Rachael Blackmore provided a wonderful reprieve from the pangs of lockdown

Rachael Blackmore provided a wonderful reprieve from the pangs of lockdown and Covid-19 with her six winners at Cheltenham last week.

The horse racing industry needed it almost as much as we did after recent controversies.

Nevertheless, it was just magic to watch Rachael take the Cheltenham Champion Hurdle last Tuesday afternoon but little did we know the elation was to continue all the way to Friday when she also became the first woman ever to be crowned Champion Jockey at the racing festival.

A remarkable feat by the 31-year-old from Killenaule.

Rachael’s family too were a breath of fresh air.

Her mother spoke via video link on ITV as though she were chatting to the presenters on the side of the road. Eamonn Wynne got her reaction and you can read it on page four of the The Nationalist.

A wonderfully honest interview has added to our endearment for Rachael and you can read her reaction in the sports section.

The Premier County made local and national headlines all week and it was so special and such a joy to watch it all unfold on TV, radio and in print.

There’s a humility to Rachael too, seeing her back in Thurles racing on Saturday - less than 24 hours after becoming the first woman to be crowned leading jockey at the Cheltenham Festival and would you believe - she had another winner at the local track.

There’s no stopping her.

She was not only the first woman jockey to ride a Champion Hurdle winner, she was the first woman to ride more than two winners at the festival.

She ended up with six - only the legend Ruby Walsh, with seven, has ridden more winners over the four-day event which was without any spectators this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It appears Irish racing can add another legendary jockey into the mix and Rachael has already cemented her position as one of the greatest Irish sportspeople of all time and is a shoe-in for the 2021 RTÉ’s Sports Personality of the Year Award. Up Tipp!