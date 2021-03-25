WEATHER: Met Éireann forecasts cold snap on the way for Ireland in the coming days

Ireland is set to see a cold snap in the weather in the coming days but Met Eireann says it will be short lived with a return to milder conditions over the weekend.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday from Met Eireann is for the day to be cold and blustery day with sunny spells and widespread heavy showers of rain, hail or sleet and with a risk of isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of just 4 to 8 degrees with fresh, gusty westerly winds. On Friday night, showers of rain or sleet will continue for a time, but will become confined to Atlantic coastal counties later in the night. Lowest temperatures of -1 to 3 degrees with frost in many areas.

According to the latest Met Eireann forecast, Saturday will start mainly dry with sunny spells. During the day, rain will develop in the west and will spread eastwards throughout the country and it will become very windy also. Saturday night will be wet and very windy at first but the rain will clear overnight and the southerly winds will become southwesterly and moderate somewhat.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday is for the day to be breezy with sunny spells and showers spreading from the west to all areas. Longer spells of rain will develop in the evening and night. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees with fresh, gusty southwest winds, becoming strong near west and northwest coasts.

The early days of next week will continue unsettled with further spells of rain or showers and will be milder.