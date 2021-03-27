A fixer-upper! Four-bed house 'in need of modernisation' on sale for almost €200,000

REA Eoin Dillon are delighted to bring this spacious four-bedroom detached dwelling & self contained unit/apt to the market.

This attractive stone finished house extends to 205.83 sq.m. and is need of some modernisation.

You enter the property into the hallway with wooden floors and a stairs to the first floor. The kitchen is to your right with tiled floors, fitted units with over counter wall tiling.

This leads you to the living area with wood flooring and double doors to the side of the property.

The kitchen connects you with an open plan dining/sitting room area featuring an open fireplace, wooden floors, double doors to the rear and a large bay window allowing for maximum light in this area.

To the left off the hallway is a double en-suite bedroom. The utility room and W.C. are to the rear of the property with an access door.

The first floor landing leads to a further three bedrooms all with wooden floors. The master bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite. The family bathroom is fully tiled with a free standing bath and W.C.

Outside the property sits on a generous 0.91 acre site with a tarmac driveway.

A self contained unit/apt (39.26 sq. m.) is available with this property, comprising of a kitchen/dining area, bedroom, W.C. and wet room.

This property essentially a blank canvas can be finished to the personal taste of the new owner, creating great potential to a prospective purchaser.