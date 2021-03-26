Man charged and set to come before Tipperary district court after seizure of cannabis herb

A man, 40s, arrested in relation to the seizure of €10,000 of suspected cannabis herb in County Tipperary on Wednesday has been charged.

He is due to appear before Thurles District Court (sitting at Nenagh) on April 20 at 10.30am.

The second man, 30s, arrested in relation to this incident has been released.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Shortly after 6.30pm on Wednesday, gardaí from the Tipperary Divisional Drugs Unit were on patrol when they spotted two men acting suspiciously at Thurles Train Station.

As gardaí approached, one of the men attempted to hide a bag behind a bin and fled down the railway tracks.

Following a short foot chase, gardaí arrested the two men.

Read more: Gardaí seize €10,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb at Tipperary train station