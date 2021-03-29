Revealed: Number of people homeless rises AGAIN in Tipperary but that's not all...

Homeless figures in Tipperary have risen to 42, according to the Government’s homeless report for February.

In Tipperary, this is an increase on the 37 people reported to be using emergency accommodation in January and the 36 in December of last year.

However, at a national level, homeless figures have been dropping since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien recently published the Monthly Homeless Report which saw another increase in the Premier County.

In the report, 42 people in Tipperary were accessing local authority managed emergency accommodation during the week of February 22 to February 28.

Nationally, the data from the Department of Housing shows there were 8,238 people who were homeless in February, compared with 8,313 in the previous month.

There was a slight drop in homeless adults from 5,987 to 5,974, and the number of children who are homeless dropped to 2,264.

There are currently 935 homeless families in Ireland, a figure which has continued to fall since last year.