'Good Friday is looking like a great Friday with some nice sunshine,' says forecaster

"You’ll be glad to know that the weather will improve with very little rain and good spells of sunshine over the coming week," says forecaster Alan O'Reilly of www.carlowweather.com.

He added: "Very mild at first but then cooler.

"Good Friday is looking like a great Friday with some nice sunshine and light winds with temperatures around 10C to 12C.

"Easter weekend also looks mainly dry and not too cool until after Sunday when things could get very interesting!"