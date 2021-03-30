'It won't be an April Fools' Day joke if you get the phone call,' warning for Tipperary

The lucky winner of the Knockavilla & Donaskeigh Community Council's Share the Spoils draw last week was David Allison, Station Road, who won €172 in our Share the Spoils draw.

David purchased his envelope in Heffernan’s shop Dundrum.

We continue with our weekly draw, with this week’s draw taking place on Thursday April 1, and it won’t be an April Fools' Day joke if you get the phone call on Thursday night.

A win would set you up nicely just in time for the Bank Holiday weekend.

Envelopes are available in all the usual sites around the parish, so plenty of opportunity to get your envelopes purchased.

Best of luck to everyone, and once again, thanks to all for your continued support.