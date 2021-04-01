'I'm baffled that carers are not prioritised for Covid vaccine,' writes Billy O'Riordan

I rolled over, glanced at my bedside clock, and slowly drifted back to sleep.

The clocks had gone forward the night before and I convinced myself that the time on my clock was a mere mirage.

In my “spring forward” dream, I found myself in a delivery van dropping off a load of incontinent pads to the entrance of the Beacon Hospital, Dublin.

As I parked up, out of the main entrance came a fella dressed in an expensive handmade suit – waving something in his hand.

He lent in by the driver’s side and yelled: “We have plenty of these going free, would you like one?” The last thing I recall seeing was the word “Pfizer”, followed by a sharp scratch in the arm and suddenly I was awake. Of course, it was all a dream, nothing as absurd as the head honcho of a posh hospital giving out spare vaccines, willy-nilly would ever be likely to happen during a national emergency. I’m baffled by the fact that family carers are not prioritised during the vaccine roll-out.

Cllr Richie Molly has been a vocal advocate for this tweak in the roll-out policy, a policy which appears as inflexible as a Republic of Ireland defender against a team of underdogs like Luxemburg.

Any Government which can have a million or so water meters, paid for and installed in every household – including Tipperary, surely can source enough vaccines to have us all jabbed by mid-summer.

It is infuriating that our nearest neighbour (the UK) will be opening up after Easter while we flap around waiting for the men in suits to show some gumption and stop acting like the teacher’s pet of Europe and source us some vaccines elsewhere.

We are only a small island off the coast of Europe in terms of our population size; to be fair lads. Every month that we are locked down is costing the country billions; a fact which does not seem to be of any concern to the powers that be in Dublin.

So, start tweaking that roll-out list to include family carers, family visitors to nursing homes, people on dialysis, cancer patients and those who are vulnerable and stop coming up with lame excuses for the lack of vaccines.

If you were to throw a bunch of chimpanzees into a room – with some telephones – I guarantee that they’d find you some spare vaccines from somewhere, anywhere.

One of our local “men in suits” has publicly stated that the announcement last week that south Tipp was indeed not getting any money for public enhancement projects was a mere figment of our imagination. The fact that south Tipp was to receive zero monies was something we all dreamed up on a wet Tuesday. Perhaps the money had slipped down the back of the sofa in some plush office in Government Buildings.

Wherever it is, it is not winging its way to south Tipp any time soon. Perhaps the gentleman in question would care to send the cheque in the next post. In the meantime, collective breath-holding will begin in earnest in the south of the county.

This year once again we are facing into another peculiar Easter period. Limited social engagement has been recommended for us all again this year. When I began writing my column last March, as the designated “Covid columnist”, little did I realise that the same overarching topic would dominate the public headlines, a year on.

Undoubtedly, some Covid weariness has set in among the populace which is to be expected. Despite this, the town of Clonmel has rallied around its people. The pandemic has brought out the best and in a tiny minority of cases – the worst – in people.

Easter is a time of renewal, rebirth and hope for the future.

The blossom is appearing in the trees and soon the gardens of Clonmel will be filled with colour. The vaccine discovery offers us a greater sense of personal security than we had this time last year. It is a sort of beacon of hope…I better not go there again.

Happy Easter everyone.