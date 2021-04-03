Fethard Historical Society has revealed the recipient of the Tipperariana Book of the Year

Fethard Historical Society, organisers of the annual Tipperariana Book Fair, has announced the recipient of their Tipperariana Book of the Year for 2020.

The award goes to The Troubles in the Glen, a book compiled by The Lisnagaul Memorial Committee under the stewardship of its chairman, James Hayes.

The very handsome publication was designed and printed by Fitzpatrick Printers in nearby Tipperary Town.

The book is a local community’s contribution to the Decade of Remembrance, on the centenary of the struggle for Independence in Ireland 100 years ago.

The Glen in question is, of course, the Glen of Aherlow, and the stories from The Glen and the Galtee Mountain area are in many ways synonymous with the War of Independence in county Tipperary.

The first Tipperariana Book Fair took place in 1996, and since 2002 the organisers have sponsored this annual prestigious award to their chosen book.

The award is presented annually in conjunction with their nationally recognised Book Fair held in Fethard on the second Sunday of February each year.

A ceremony to present the award to publishers will hopefully take place later in the year when Covid restrictions allow.

MORE INFORMATION

Further information is available by emailing history@fethard.com.