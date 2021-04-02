Two stone finished dormer properties on sale via online auction in the Premier County

A fantastic opportunity to purchase via online auction two stone finished dormer properties situated on an elevated site at Carrigahorig, a village centred on a bridge over a stream feeding Lough Derg.

House A: You enter the property into an entrance hall with a combination of laminated wood flooring and tiles with a stairs to the first floor.

To your left is the living/sitting room area with laminate wood flooring and double doors to the rear. This large open plan living area with five windows, a stone finish and high vaulted ceiling gives this room the benefit of maximum light.

This room connects you with the kitchen area which is to the rear of the property featuring a tiled floor, fitted units and over the counter wall tiling.

The utility room, off the kitchen, is plumbed for washing machine with another access door to the rear. There are three bedrooms on the ground floor, one en-suite with a walk-in wardrobe.

The family bathroom is fully tiled with electric shower, W.C. and W.H.B. Upstairs there are two further carpeted bedrooms, one e-suite.

House B: This property is partially constructed duplicate of House A, glazed with double glazed windows and stone finished externally ideal for the discerning purchase to complete to their taste.

On completion these properties have a total floor area of 223.68 sq.m. (2,407 sq. ft) each and enjoy a 1.73 acre (0.70 hectare) site with far reaching views of the surrounding countryside.

Externally both properties have a garage measuring 26.43 sq.m Intending purchasers are advised that the folio maps would not appear to reflect the boundaries on the ground and the intending purchaser should seek the advises of their own solicitor and or engineer prior to bidding at auction.