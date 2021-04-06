Driver turned off car lights and sped away from gardaí over 'live warrant' for arrest
Caught!
CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Gardaí in Cahir stopped this vehicle (pictured above)on March 30 after the driver turned its lights off and sped away from gardaí in the town.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
The vehicle was seized for no insurance/tax/NCT and the driver had a live warrant for their arrest.
The driver was held in custody and brought before the courts.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on