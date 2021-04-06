'Spring is in the air, it's time for a declutter,' clothes collection in Tipperary

"Spring is in the air, it’s time for a declutter".

So, clothes, shoes, hats, belts, handbags, scarfs, duvet covers, pillow slips and curtains can be dropped off just inside the gate of the GAA field in New Inn.

The final collection day is this Thursday April 8 so please drop any unwanted clothes any time of the day up to 6pm or contact Conor on 0861988201 if you have any queries.

Please note all proceeds will go towards the new development.

Thanks a million everyone for your generosity.