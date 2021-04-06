Five-bed detached house in a 'small exclusive development' in Tipperary for €385,000

Five-bedroom detached house located in a small exclusive development.

Power & Walsh are proud to introduce this beautiful detached family home to the market in excellent condition.

The attention to detail and standard of finish sets the tone making for a beautiful home.

Approximately, 2637sq ft (245 sq. mtrs) internally in size, with spacious entrance hall to this stunning property with high quality fittings throughout.

To the left of the hallway is the family room, to the right is the lounge with double door to the the dining room. From the hallway to the spacious modern kitchen/breakfast room and utility room.

The office or 5th bedroom is also on the ground floor. Upstairs the stylish theme continues, there are four well proportioned bedrooms 2 of which are ensuite.

The master bedroom also has a separate dressing room. This residence sits on a mature manicured site with ample parking and a detached garage.

Less than 10 minutes' walk to the centre and 15 minute walk to choice of schools and sports centre. This is a very special opportunity to purchase this family home in this sought after estate. Viewing highly recommended.