PICTURE: Tipperary facility is in 'dire need of upgrading' says local councillor

Councillor Andy Moloney welcomed the recent funding from South Tipp Development Company for the Cahir Community Playground at Duneske.

The Friends of the Playground committee were delighted with the news that they had received a grant of €157,349 from LEADER towards the redevelopment of the popular amenity.

Cllr Moloney said: “The Cahir facility is in dire need of upgrading and a huge fundraising drive is under way to raise the €230,000 needed to remove the old pieces in the playground and put in new matting and a new fit out of equipment.

“The grant of €157,500 from STDC was supported with a further €10,000 at last Monday week’s Municipal District be raised privately through corporate donations and private donations as well as general fundraising activities which are about to get under way.”

Cllr Moloney added that anyone who is willing to sponsor some of the various options available should contact the Cahir Playground Committee or Andy himself who can forward the donation.