RTÉ's Duncan Stewart to address sustainable energy meeting in Tipperary this week

Tipperary Town Revitalisation Task Force, in association with the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland, is hosting an interactive event on how Tipperary Town can reap the benefits of Energy Transition titled: Greening Tipp Town on Wednesday April 7 at 7.30pm.

The event will feature a key address by broadcaster and activist Duncan Stewart, update on the local Climate Adaptation Plan, and tips from the Tipperary Energy Agency on Saving money and energy in the home.

It will give an example of community-led retrofit from Tipperary.

SAVING ENERGY

This webinar will inform householders, community groups and businesses how to save money by saving energy.

It will help create awareness on how the energy transition, and climate adaptation projects proposed by the Taskforce, can help revitalise Tipperary Town.

To register book your place here: Online: us02web.zoom.us

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

The agenda for the webinar is as follows:

*7.30pm Introduction by Tipp Town Revitalisation Task Force Chairperson, Carmel Fox

*7.35pm Tipperary Town reaping the benefits of the Energy Transition – what does winning look like? with Guest Speaker: Duncan Stewart, Broadcaster, Architect and Activist

*7.45pm Update from the Climate Adaptation Subgroup. The First Step - A Tipp Town Energy Transition Plan, with guest speakers Emer Leahy, Knockanrawley Resource Centre and Gearóid Fitzgibbon, SEAI Tipperary Energy Mentor

*7.50pm Practical Tips on Saving Money and Saving Energy in the Home, with guest speaker Siona Daly, CEO, of Tipperary Energy Agency and Superhomes

*8.10pm A Case Study of community led Retrofitting" - Derry O’Donnell, Development Co-ordinator with Energy Communities Tipperary

*8.20pm Discussion moderated by Gearóid Fitzgibbon, SEAI Tipperary Energy Mentor

*8.40pm Wrap-up Emer Leahy, Convenor of Climate Consultation

Duncan Stewart produces and presents Ireland’s longest running, environmental series EcoEye which is now in production for its 15th season.

One of the most popular television shows on Irish television and for over 100 episodes, he has examined environmental issues both home and abroad.

Duncan is Ireland’s leading speaker on climate change, bio-diversity, natural capital, the circular economy and renewable energy as well as a variety of topics revolving around our interaction as people with our natural surroundings.