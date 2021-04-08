Take a look back! Cattle starving to death and a freak landslide in Tipperary

Making the front page of The Nationalist on April 7, 2001, was a harrowing story about cattle starving to death.

Gardaí issued an appeal to the public to help them find the person responsible for abandoning thirteen cattle who were left to starve to death in a new forest plantation near Mullinahone.

The actions of the animals’ owner were described as reckless and unforgivable by the then Junior Minister Noel Davern with the country under the threat of foot and mouth disease.

He condemned the behaviour of whomever was responsible and urged the public to assist the gardaí in their investigation into the horrific case of cruelty so that vital agricultural and food sectors can be protected from “unscrupulous people”.

A near-tragedy was averted in Cahir this week after a stone wall suddenly collapsed and ploughed through the back wall of the local Scout Mall, only hours before the hall would have been filled with 30 children.

The freak landslide of rubble occurred at about 2.30pm on the Monday.