Best of the social media reaction after Rachael Blackmore's historic Grand National victory

Rachael Blackmore has become the first female jockey to win the Grand National after a stunning ride on Minella Times on Saturday.

Check out all the reaction below:

The Grand National took place for the first time in 1839. One hundred and eighty two years later, Tipperary’s Rachael Blackmore makes history as the first female jockey to win the race.#GrandNational2021 #RachaelBlackmore pic.twitter.com/TNiYmyjMJP — Darren O’Keeffe (@darrenjokeeffe) April 10, 2021

As a female in racing I feel I’ve had to battle in every facet to prove myself but with every success & opportunity has brought the biggest sense of achievement. #RachaelBlackmore defines this at the highest level. Talented, tough, modest & a role model for all #GrandNational April 10, 2021