Best of the social media reaction after Rachael Blackmore's historic Grand National victory

Did you see it?

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore wins Conditional Riders title

Rachael Blackmore

Rachael Blackmore has become the first female jockey to win the Grand National after a stunning ride on Minella Times on Saturday. 

Check out all the reaction below: 