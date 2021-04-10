Best of the social media reaction after Rachael Blackmore's historic Grand National victory
Rachael Blackmore has become the first female jockey to win the Grand National after a stunning ride on Minella Times on Saturday.
Wow. Just wow. #minellatimes #RachaelBlackmore— Jacqui Hurley (@jacquihurley) April 10, 2021
The history maker #RachaelBlackmore pic.twitter.com/mDBhorC8Cn— ODDSbible Racing (@ODDSbibleRacing) April 10, 2021
The Grand National took place for the first time in 1839. One hundred and eighty two years later, Tipperary’s Rachael Blackmore makes history as the first female jockey to win the race.#GrandNational2021 #RachaelBlackmore pic.twitter.com/TNiYmyjMJP— Darren O’Keeffe (@darrenjokeeffe) April 10, 2021
As a female in racing I feel I’ve had to battle in every facet to prove myself but with every success & opportunity has brought the biggest sense of achievement. #RachaelBlackmore defines this at the highest level. Talented, tough, modest & a role model for all #GrandNational— Kate Tracey (@KateTracey12) April 10, 2021
RTE Sports person of the year wrapped up early by Blackmore. Hon Tipp!!! #Aintree #GrandNational2021 #RachaelBlackmore— Eugene Sheehy (@uesheehy) April 10, 2021
