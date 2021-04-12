Weekly draw in Cahir on hold since December last set to resume this week

The Committee at Woodview Estate in Cahir have not been meeting as a group since the start of the lockdown in December and their weekly draw has also been on hold. However, the committee have decided to start the Draw again from this Friday April 16 and we hope that this welcome news for residents and all who have enquired. Winners will be announced next week.

Works will begin on paths on the estate at the end of the month all going well.

Michael Caplice of Pine Nurseries in Burncourt is to do up some hanging baskets for us and we will have them up for the start of May. We were delighted and very thankful to Ann Marie Clifford in the Environment Department of Tipperary County Council who has given the committee some silver birch trees and wildflower seed and we hope to plant these at the end of the month also.