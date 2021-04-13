Planning application for new floodlights in Tipperary GAA club given 'green light'

A planning application for new floodlights in a Tipperary GAA club has been given the "green light".

Clonmel Og GAA club sought planning permission from Tipperary County Council to remove the six existing floodlight stands and erect six new floodlight stands and lamps in new locations and all associated site works.

The development address is at Ned Hall Park, Frank Drohan Road, Clonmel.

The council has granted conditional planning permission for the project and attached five conditions.